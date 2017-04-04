Republicans rework elections board law struck down by court

House Republicans would prefer changing a law struck down by a three-judge panel last month related to overseeing North Carolina elections instead of extending a court fight with new Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
A new measure approved Tuesday by the House Elections Committee would rework an eight-member state panel overseeing both elections and ethics rules that the judges threw out as unconstitutional and give more control over the board to Cooper. The bill cleared the finance committee Tuesday night and will be on the House floor on Wednesday.
The combined ethics-elections panel was contained in several laws approved in December by the Republican-dominated General Assembly that reduced or checked the governor's powers. Cooper sued, and the judges agreed the board's composition would prevent him from performing his constitutional and executive branch duties.
"The court ruling provided us guidance for what they saw as the deficiencies in" the December law, said Rep. David Lewis, R-Harnett, who unveiled the proposal. "We produced this bill to try to address those."
Changing the voided law could make appeals over the law moot. Any final changes would go to Cooper's desk, where it sounds like it would get a cool reception.
"Legislative Republicans should quit focusing on illegal power grabs and instead work with Gov. Cooper to create good jobs, improve our schools and help communities recover from Hurricane Matthew," spokeswoman Noelle Talley said in a news release. Cooper, however, has appealed a ruling by the same three-judge panel that upheld one of the laws allowing the Senate to confirm his Cabinet secretaries.
Separate ethics and elections panels have been in place for decades. Lewis insists the combined Bipartisan State Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement created in the December law would bring more cooperation to decision-making on elections policy.
The combined panel had the governor and legislative leaders making four picks each to the new panel. The proposed changes would allow the governor to make all eight appointments — four Democrats and four Republicans. The governor would have to choose from six nominees provided by the chairmen of the state Democratic and Republican parties. Lewis said the process was similar to appointments the governor made to the State Board of Elections, which remains in place after the court ruling.
The December law also said six of the eight members had to vote affirmatively to make decisions. Responding to concerns that elections officials could be deadlocked in decision-making with the requirement, Tuesday's alteration would reduce the threshold to five votes in election law matters.
Democrats on the House Elections Committee said they remained concerned that the revamped board still had an even number of Democratic and Republican members. The State Board of Elections has five members, with three of them from the governor's party.
"It appears that we'll make it more difficult for decisions to be made," said Rep. Shelly Willingham, D-Edgecombe. "We seem to be creating some problems down the road."
Lewis said he's been working on a more bipartisan method to administer elections for years.
The measure cleared the elections committee by a party-line vote. Some Democrats complained that they had received the proposal Monday night, while many of them were watching the NCAA basketball championship featuring the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
