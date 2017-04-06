CSU women’s golf finishes sixth in last regular season tournament

CARROLLTON, Ga. – In the final tournament before the postseason, the Columbus State University women's golf team took sixth place in the rain-shortened UWG Invitational on Tuesday. The tournament was played at the Sunset Hills Country Club.
Inclement weather wiped out Monday's opening round, leaving just 18 holes to play. Columbus State posted a team score of 316 to finish in sixth.
West Georgia (295) finished comfortably ahead of Montevallo (303) for the victory. Young Harris (304), West Alabama (307) and North Georgia (312) also finished ahead of the Lady Cougars.
Hannah Holland led the way for CSU on Tuesday, shooting a round of 4-over par 76. The sophomore tied for 12th place overall. Joining Holland inside the top 20 was Jordan Booker, who took 16th after a round of 78.
Anna Meleshkina finished in 22nd place shooting 79, while Courtenay James fired 83 and tied for 33rd.
Bailey Hochgertle carded the drop score on the day of 88.
Columbus State will now prepare for the Peach Belt Conference Championship to be played April 14-16 at the Slammer and Squire Course in St. Augustine, Fla.
