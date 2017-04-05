CSU’s Leon, Avram selected as Peach Belt Players of the Week

AUGUSTA, Ga. – For the third straight week, the Columbus State University tennis program swept the weekly Peach Belt Conference Player of the Week awards with Beatriz Leon and Matei Avram garnering the honors on Tuesday.
Leon wins the award for the first time this season and the second in her illustrious career. On the men's side, Avram is a first time recipient of the Player of the Week award.
Leon was essential for the Lady Cougars going 7-1 overall in four matches. On the singles side, Leon was masterful winning four matches in straight sets. The senior won one of only two points against top-ranked BYU-Hawaii taking fifth singles 6-3, 6-0. She closed the week out with two dominant PBC wins.
In doubles, Leon was 3-1 with two different partners with the only loss coming to the second-ranked doubles pair in the nation. With Olivera Tadijin, Leon took down USC Aiken's and Francis Marion's second doubles team by the scores of 8-4 and 8-3, respectively.
Avram was even better during the week for the Cougars as the freshman went a perfect 6-0 in three Cougar wins. In singles action, Avram controlled the fourth spot not losing more than three games in six sets. His 6-2, 6-3 victory in the UC San Diego match contributed to CSU's victory over the 27th-ranked Seasiders.
Teaming up with Zach Whaanga in doubles, Avram added three more wins to his impressive 16-1 record. Avram and Whanga breezed to an 8-3 win over an regionally ranked foe and two PBC victories.
Comments