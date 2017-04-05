News
Sports
To Do
Obituaries
Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Home
Customer Service
Customer Service
Archives
Buy Photos and Pages
Special Sections
Contact Us
Plus
E-Edition
Newsletters
Newspaper in Education
Subscribe
Subscriber Services
News
News
Local News
Photos
Crime
Databases
Education
Job Spotlight
Georgia
Business
Nation/World
Lottery
Sports
Sports
Alabama
Auburn
Braves
Columbus State University
Cottonmouths
Falcons
Hawks
High Schools
UGA
Blogs & Columns
War Eagle Extra
Bulldogs Blog
Valley Preps
Guerry Clegg
Politics
Politics
Elections
ToDo
ToDo
Living
Dining
Celebrations
Outdoors
Faith
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Blogs & Columns
Blogs & Columns
War Eagle Extra
Bulldogs Blog
Guerry Clegg
Tim Chitwood
Richard Hyatt
Ledger Inquirer
Valley Preps
Chuck Williams
Dimon Kendrick-Holmes
Alva James-Johnson
Natalia Naman Temesgen
Chris Johnson
Opinion
Opinion
Forum
Letters
Dusty Nix
Sound Off
Obituaries
Shopping
Classifieds
Jobs
Moonlighting
Cars
Homes
Place An Ad
About Us
Sports
April 5, 2017 4:31 PM
Live: Masters 2017 in Augusta
Patrons arrive at a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Monday.
Matt Slocum
AP
i
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Live Blog Masters Live Coverage
Related content
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Sports
Suggested for you
Comments
Videos
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
1:43
Have business at the Government Center? You'll want to watch this.
Pause
1:53
Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first
1:53
Columbus doctor recruiting for Alzheimer's clinical trials
0:44
Trial of man charged with child's death will soon be in jury's hands
2:45
Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 5 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald
1:56
Mayor Teresa Tomlinson responds to judge's decision in lawsuit
1:38
Retired teacher passionately speaks against school district plan
1:37
REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality
1:53
Tashema Johnson talks about new mentoring program in memory of her late husband Columbus promoter "J.B." Johnson
1:29
Authorities urge parents to report inappropriate images, videos of students to Columbus police
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
8 days ago
Top 10 free agent signings from the NFL offseason
1:43
8 days ago
Top 10 free agent signings from the NFL offseason
1:19
9 days ago
The Oakland Raiders are moving to Las Vegas
2:39
11 days ago
Jarrett Stidham on being Auburn's starter: 'That's why I came here'
View more video
Sports
Columbus boys golf wins Blue Devil Invitational
CSU’s Leon, Avram selected as Peach Belt Players of the Week
Freshman Mack Williams notches 3 hits, home run in Northside win
Columbus State softball splits doubleheader in final home games
Columbus girls golf ties for fourth at Maple Ridge Classic
Sports Videos
Comments