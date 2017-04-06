Baldwin's Supreme Court nominee fight is early flashpoint

Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin's support for a filibuster to block President Donald Trump's pick for the U.S. Supreme Court has become an early flashpoint as she faces re-election next year.
While Baldwin and Republicans — including her Wisconsin colleague Sen. Ron Johnson — trade barbs over the nomination of Neil Gorsuch, voters back home in a state that went for Trump in November worry about the continued erosion of bipartisanship and increasing polarization in Washington.
"Nobody is making any concessions and I think this is going to be the downfall of both parties," said Anna Street, a 56-year-old nurse from West Allis, on Tuesday.
Baldwin supports the Democratic attempt to stop Gorsuch's nomination to the nation's highest court, arguing that Trump should put forward someone who could get enough bipartisan support to garner 60 votes and overcome any filibuster.
But Republicans are prepared to change Senate rules Thursday to eliminate the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees, a move labeled the "nuclear option" because it would unravel Senate traditions that have led to reaching bipartisan consensus.
"Republicans and Democrats ought to get to a point where they're talking to each other and not go on with this," said Roger Sunby, a retired public education administrator from Mount Horeb. He said Gorsuch would be confirmed no matter what action Democrats take.
Republicans see Baldwin's opposition to Gorsuch as a vulnerability. Johnson, Gov. Scott Walker and other Republicans have been attacking Baldwin as being out of the "mainstream" because of her opposition to Gorsuch.
Baldwin argues that it's not her, but Gorsuch, who is out of the mainstream, citing his rulings "against disabled students, against workers, and against women's reproductive health care."
"The people of Wisconsin want an independent Supreme Court justice who will serve as a check and balance on President Trump and the executive branch," Baldwin said in February.
Baldwin backers argue that her support for a filibuster will only further bolster her bona fides among liberals as someone willing to stand up to Trump.
"It is just another way that Tammy is stepping up for the things she believes in," said Jenni Dye, research director of the liberal advocacy group One Wisconsin Now.
Walker renewed his attacks against Baldwin on Tuesday, tweeting that Baldwin "broke her word to Wisconsinites to give Judge Gorsuch a fair shot. Now a partisan filibuster?" Baldwin did not respond to any of Walker's tweets.
Johnson, in a speech on the Senate floor Monday, said he was elected "to confirm President Trump's nominee" and it was his "duty" to listen to the will of the voters who voted for both him and Trump in November.
Both Baldwin and Walker are up for re-election next year. At least half a dozen Republicans are considering challenging Baldwin but no one has officially entered the race.
___
Associated Press writers Ivan Moreno in West Allis and Cara Lombardo in Mount Horeb contributed to this report.
