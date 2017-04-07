Lucic's hat trick leads Oilers past Sharks 4-2

1:16 Columbus Recorder's Court: Man pleads not guilty to sexual exploitation on children Pause

2:43 Peachtree Mall shooting witness describes the scene

4:12 Does Columbus have a gang problem?

1:43 Have business at the Government Center? You'll want to watch this.

1:19 34th Annual David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition gets underway at Fort Benning

1:53 Tashema Johnson talks about new mentoring program in memory of her late husband Columbus promoter "J.B." Johnson

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

2:07 Tour offers look into the Columbus Government Center

1:48 Man sues After 5 Sports Bar & Grill after shooting