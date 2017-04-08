Sports

April 08, 2017 1:13 AM

Maybin, Calhoun drive Angels to 5-1 win over Mariners

By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer
ANAHEIM, Calif.

Cameron Maybin and Kole Calhoun homered, and Jesse Chavez pitched five-hit ball into the sixth inning of the Los Angeles Angels' 5-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.

Mike Trout drove in the first run amid numerous "M-V-P!" chants as the Angels snapped a four-game skid in home openers.

Nelson Cruz drove in the only run for the Mariners, who dropped to 1-4 on their season-opening road trip. Yovani Gallardo (0-1) yielded eight hits and three runs over five innings in his debut for Seattle.

Maybin put his first homer for the Angels into the elevated right-field stands in the sixth inning. Calhoun added a two-run shot in the seventh, also his first of the season.

