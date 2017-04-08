MLS Capsules

Fanendo Adi became Portland's career goals leader with 46, scoring to close out the Timbers' 3-1 victory over the winless Philadelphia Union on Saturday night.
Adi's goal, on a penalty kick in the 88th minute, moved him past John Bain (1978-82). He started the season in third place with 41 goals, one behind Byron Alvarez (2003-06).
Roy Miller had put Western Conference-leading Portland (4-1-1) on top with his first goal in the 66th minute. Diego Valeri had a great service off a free kick from the left wing that was headed in by Miller. The ball was curving left and Miller had just enough of a touch to send it the other way.
Philadelphia (0-3-2) opened the scoring in the 26th minute on a perfectly timed header by Richie Marquez off of a corner kick by Haris Medunjanin.
The Timbers got the equalized in the 32nd minute when Darlington Nagbe intercepted a pass and put a shot from outside the box just inside the left post.
REVOLUTION 2, DYNAMO 0
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Kei Kamara and Juan Agudelo scored second-half goals to help New England beat Houston.
Neither team had a shot on goal in the first half, but in the 52nd minute, Lee Nguyen nudged the ball past a couple of defenders through to Kamara for a breakaway score. Goalkeeper Tyler Deric blocked the initial shot but the rebound came back to Karama for his second goal of the season for New England (2-2-1).
Agudelo, who had sent a close-in header over the charging Deric and the bar during extra time in the first half, scored an insurance goal off a rebound in the 72nd minute after Deric had punched out a cross by Kelyn Rowe. Agudelo has three goals this season.
The Dynamo (3-2-0) came in averaging an MLS-best 2.75 goals.
ATLANTA NITED 2, TORONTO FC 2, TIE
TORONTO (AP) — Hector Villalba scored twice and Atlanta survived being a man down for the last 15 minutes to tie Toronto FC.
Atlanta's Yamil Asad was sent off in the 75th minute after referee David Gantar ruled that he used an elbow to floor Eriq Zavaleta. Atlanta assistant coach Jorge Theiler also was ejected.
Expansion United (2-1-2) extended its unbeaten run to four games.
Sebastian Giovinco and Justin Morrow scored for Toronto (1-0-4).
FIRE 1, CREW 0
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Nemanja Nikolic scored his second goal of the season and Chicago beat Eastern Conference-leading Columbus.
Dax McCarty sent a through ball up the middle to Nikolic, who got loose in the box and scored from the right side in the 22nd minute, the ball deflecting off goalkeeper Zack Steffen.
Jorge Bava turned away three shots to help the Fire improve to 2-1-2. The Crew dropped to 3-2-1.
FC DALLAS 2, MINNESOTA UNITED 0
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Michael Barios assisted on a goal late in the first half and scored early in the second to lift FC Dallas past Minnesota.
Javier Morales' first goal of the season in the 43rd minute was all Jesse Gonzalez needed for his second shutout in two starts this season.
Gonzalez made five saves for Dallas (3-0-1). Minnesota is 1-4-1 in its first season.
D.C. UNITED 2, NYCFC 1
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lloyd Sam and Luciano Acosta scored in the second half for D.C. United.
After going scoreless in the first three matches, D.C. United (2-2-1) has scored two goals in each of the last two.
David Villa scored for NYCFC (2-2-1).
