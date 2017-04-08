NHL Capsules

The Ottawa Senators wrapped up second place in the Atlantic Division and home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs, beating the New York Rangers 3-1 on Saturday.
The Senators' postseason opponent remains unknown at this point, but they have the luxury of resting players for Sunday's final regular-season game against the New York Islanders.
Mike Hoffman, Derick Brassard and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored, and Craig Anderson made 18 saves.
Mike Zibanejad scored for New York, and Henrik Lundqvist stopped 30 shots. The Rangers have lost back-to-back games. They have earn3ed the top wild-card spot and will face Montreal in the playoffs.
FLYERS 4, BLUE JACKETS 2
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Steve Mason made 20 saves to help Philadelphia beat reeling Columbus.
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Jakub Voracek, Michael Del Zotto and Ivan Provorov scored for Philadelphia. The Flyers will miss the playoffs for the third time in five years.
Seth Jones and Boone Jenner scored for Columbus. They have lost six straight.
Comments