April 09, 2017 12:48 AM

Late goal gives San Jose 1-1 draw with Seattle Sounders

The Associated Press
SAN JOSE, Calif.

Chris Wondolowski scored in the 90th minute, lifting the San Jose Earthquakes to a 1-1 draw with the Seattle Sounders on Saturday night.

Wondolowski's 11th goal in 19 matches against the Sounders deprived Seattle of a rare win in San Jose. Seattle (1-1-3) has one win in 10 trips to San Jose (2-2-1).

Marco Urena's deep cross found Wondolowski unmarked in the box for the easy conversion, his second of the season.

The evenly matched game seemed destined for a scoreless draw before Clint Dempsey earned a late free kick. Dempsey's attempt went off the wall but the ball rebounded back to Nicholas Lodeiro, who volleyed it over three charging defenders into the net in the 84th minute for his second goal.

The teams combined for 32 shots, three apiece on target.

The Earthquakes inducted former goalkeeper Joe Cannon into the team Hall of Fame. Cannon, was recently named head coach of Quakes PDL affiliate, spent eight of his 16 years in the league with San Jose, including the 2001 championship.

