April 09, 2017 8:49 AM

Relegation-threatened Mainz keeps faith in coach Schmidt

The Associated Press
MAINZ, Germany

Mainz coach Martin Schmidt is remaining in charge of the relegation-threatened Bundesliga side despite five straight defeats.

Mainz sporting director Rouven Schroeder says, "Schmidt is definitely staying as coach to the end of the season."

Only goal difference was keeping Mainz out of the relegation zone ahead of Augsburg's match at Hertha Berlin on Sunday. Augsburg, which has a game in hand, was also on 29 points.

Mainz faces a tricky run-in to the season with games against Hertha at home, Bayern Munich away, Borussia Moenchengladbach at home, Hamburger SV away and then Eintracht Frankfurt at home before finishing at Cologne.

