April 09, 2017 8:29 PM

Trail Blazers clinch playoff spot with Nuggets loss

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore.

The Portland Trail Blazers clinched the final playoff spot in the Western Conference on Sunday when Denver lost to Oklahoma City 106-105.

Russell Westbrook, who had his NBA-record 42nd triple-double, hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to knock the Nuggets out of the postseason.

The Blazers (40-40), who were idle Sunday, have two regular-season games remaining: at home Monday against the Spurs and Wednesday against the Pelicans. Then, Portland will play the defending Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors in the opening round. The game schedule has not been set.

It is the fourth consecutive season that Portland has made the postseason. Last season, Golden State eliminated Portland in five games in the second round.

