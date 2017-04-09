Sports

April 09, 2017 9:51 PM

Key hole at the Masters

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Ga.

A look at the key hole Sunday in the fourth round of the Masters:

HOLE: 18.

YARDAGE: 465.

PAR: 4.

STROKE AVERAGE: 4.151.

RANK: 5.

KEY FACT: Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose both had a chance to win the green jacket on the 72nd hole, but Rose missed a 7-foot birdie attempt and Garcia rolled a 5-footer past the cup. They played the hole again in sudden death, but Rose's errant drive off the tee, which wound up behind a giant magnolia tree right of the fairway, effectively sealed the playoff. Rose missed a par-saving putt, and it didn't matter anyway when Garcia made birdie to capture his first major championship.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Pioneer softball team comes back to state game

Pioneer softball team comes back to state game 1:26

Pioneer softball team comes back to state game
Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 10 from WRBL's Carmen Rose 1:13

Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 10 from WRBL's Carmen Rose
75th Ranger Regiment team comes out on top of Best Ranger Competition 1:10

75th Ranger Regiment team comes out on top of Best Ranger Competition

View More Video

Sports Videos