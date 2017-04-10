Sports

April 10, 2017 10:30 AM

Ohio student-athlete badly hurt in makeshift pool at party

The Associated Press
OXFORD, Ohio

Authorities and family members say a freshman basketball player at Wright State University was critically injured after hitting his head while jumping into a shallow, makeshift pool during an off-campus party in another Ohio university town.

The family of Ryan Custer issued a statement Monday on Facebook saying Custer suffered severe trauma, including a fractured cervical vertebrae, and underwent spinal surgery Saturday night at a Cincinnati hospital. The statement says Custer has regained some sensation in his upper extremities and can bend his arms but has no feelings below his waist.

Police say Custer was hurt at a large party Saturday afternoon at a rental property near Miami University and that the makeshift pool was built from bales of straw and a blue tarp.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Jarrett Stidham on being Auburn's starter: 'That's why I came here'

Jarrett Stidham on being Auburn's starter: 'That's why I came here' 2:39

Jarrett Stidham on being Auburn's starter: 'That's why I came here'
Auburn quarterbacks run through individual drills at first spring practice 2:16

Auburn quarterbacks run through individual drills at first spring practice
Get a glimpse at Auburn's first and second team offense 1:40

Get a glimpse at Auburn's first and second team offense

View More Video

Sports Videos