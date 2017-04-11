New Mexico selects New Mexico State's Weir as new head coach

New Mexico turned to its own backyard for a new men's basketball coach by selecting New Mexico State first-year coach Paul Weir to lead the Lobos.
Vice President for Athletics Paul Krebs announced the selection Tuesday. Weir will be formally introduced during an afternoon news conference.
Weir set a school record with 28 wins with New Mexico State., leading the Aggies to a Western Athletic Conference tournament championship and an NCAA berth.
He replaces Craig Neal, ousted after four years as head coach and another six as associate head coach under Steve Alford.
Weir will become the first head coach to have been at both of New Mexico's Division-I schools.
He spent nine seasons at New Mexico as an assistant coach under Marvin Menzies before he left for UNLV.
