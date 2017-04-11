Sports

April 11, 2017 10:22 AM

New Mexico selects New Mexico State's Weir as new head coach

The Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

New Mexico turned to its own backyard for a new men's basketball coach by selecting New Mexico State first-year coach Paul Weir to lead the Lobos.

Vice President for Athletics Paul Krebs announced the selection Tuesday. Weir will be formally introduced during an afternoon news conference.

Weir set a school record with 28 wins with New Mexico State., leading the Aggies to a Western Athletic Conference tournament championship and an NCAA berth.

He replaces Craig Neal, ousted after four years as head coach and another six as associate head coach under Steve Alford.

Weir will become the first head coach to have been at both of New Mexico's Division-I schools.

He spent nine seasons at New Mexico as an assistant coach under Marvin Menzies before he left for UNLV.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Jarrett Stidham on being Auburn's starter: 'That's why I came here'

Jarrett Stidham on being Auburn's starter: 'That's why I came here' 2:39

Jarrett Stidham on being Auburn's starter: 'That's why I came here'
Auburn quarterbacks run through individual drills at first spring practice 2:16

Auburn quarterbacks run through individual drills at first spring practice
Get a glimpse at Auburn's first and second team offense 1:40

Get a glimpse at Auburn's first and second team offense

View More Video

Sports Videos