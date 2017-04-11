Ex-Oregon Ducks coach pleads no contest to drunken driving

A former assistant football coach at the University of Oregon has pleaded no contest to a charge of driving while intoxicated.
David Reaves entered the plea Monday and must complete a court-ordered diversion program in his home state of Florida. The Register-Guard reports he declined comment following his court appearance in Eugene.
Reaves came to Eugene this year to serve as the Ducks' co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach. He was arrested Jan. 22 — five days after his hiring was announced.
Reaves was placed on administrative leave after his arrest, and he resigned as university officials were in the process of terminating his contract.
