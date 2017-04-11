CSU’s Hochgertle, Holland named to Peach Belt All-Academic team

COLUMBUS - Columbus State University women’s golfers Bailey Hochgertle and Hannah Holland were each named to the Peach Belt Conference All-Academic Team, announced by the league on Monday.
The duo represents the Lady Cougars on the 19-member team in their first year of eligibility.
The team is part of a season-long program recognizing the outstanding accomplishments of PBC student-athletes in the classroom as well as on the field. To be eligible for the All-Academic team, a student-athlete must 1) participate in at least half of his/her team's events and be either a starter or significant contributor; 2) achieved a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) and 3) completed at least one full academic year at his or her current institution and has reached sophomore athletic eligibility. The Peach Belt Conference Sports Information Directors oversee the program.
Hochgertle and Holland have each played in seven events for the Lady Cougars this season. Hochgertle carries an 84.1 stroke average, while Holland is second on the team at 80.2.
In the classroom, Hochgertle carries a 3.37 GPA and is working on her degree in Early Childhood Education. Holland is majoring in Communication and holds a 3.93 GPA.
Columbus State will compete in the Peach Belt Conference Championship starting on Friday at the Slammer and Squire Course in St. Augustine, Fla.
