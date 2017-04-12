Columbus’ Wright Waddell earns top seed at Georgia Senior Match Play Championship

COLUMBUS, Ga. --- Wright Waddell of Columbus finished stroke play qualifying at 4-under-par 138 (70-68) to earn the top seed at the Georgia Senior Match Play Championship. The sixth edition of this event is taking place at Green Island Country Club, April 11-14.
Waddell will face Mark Benefield of Peachtree Corners in his opening match at 8 a.m. Thursday. A playoff was needed for the final two spots; Benefield and Jorge Cora of Atlanta made par on the first playoff hole (No. 1) to qualify.
In the Super Senior division (65-over), Frank Costanzo of Savannah earned medalist honors with his 5-over-par 147 in stroke play qualifying. He will take on Arch Arnold of Columbus at 8 a.m.
Other key matchups include a battle of former Senior Match Play Champions, Jeff Belk and Chris Hall, both of Marietta. Belk is the defending champion and Hall is a two-time past champion.
Entries were open to male amateur golfers. The Senior division was open to those age 55 and older as of April 11, and the Super Senior division was open to those age 65 and older as of April 11.
