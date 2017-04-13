Former Atlanta police chief to head Hawks' security

Former Atlanta Police Chief George Turner is going back to work.
Turner, who retired in December, will become head of security for the Atlanta Hawks on May 1.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://on-ajc.com/2o7dGtc ) the team announced Wednesday that Turner will work with senior executives to safeguard Philips Arena, team members and guests. He will also be the main point of contact for state, local and federal law enforcement officials.
The 35-year police veteran served six years a chief. He says his new role puts him in a position to continue serving a community he loves and spend quality time with family.
