April 13, 2017 7:05 AM

North Dakota men's hockey team to host Minnesota next season

The Associated Press
GRAND FORKS, N.D.

The University of North Dakota men's hockey team next season will play four non-conference series against former Western Collegiate Hockey Association opponents.

UND will have road matchups with Alaska Anchorage and Wisconsin, a home series against Minnesota and a home-and-home set with Bemidji State.

The Minnesota series will mark the first trip to Grand Forks for the Golden Gophers in nearly six years.

UND's other nonconference foes include home series against St. Lawrence and Union.

The Fighting Hawks will open play in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference on the road at Colorado College on Oct. 27-28, and host their first conference series Nov. 10-11 against Miami.

