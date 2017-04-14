Sports

April 14, 2017 8:57 AM

Philadelphia-area transit targeting panhandling before draft

The Philadelphia area's transit agency is cracking down on panhandling in underground train stations.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority is concerned about panhandlers as the city gets ready to host the NFL Draft this month.

SEPTA police Chief Thomas Nestel says panhandling in subway stations is different than on city sidewalks because passengers can feel trapped and have their path blocked by people begging for money.

SEPTA plans to refer panhandlers to social assistance programs but says they could be arrested or cited if they refuse repeated help.

