April 15, 2017 1:28 AM

Aoki homers, drives in 2 runs as Astros beat A's 7-2

By RICK EYMER Associated Press
OAKLAND, Calif.

Nori Aoki homered and drove in two runs to help the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 7-2 Friday night for their third straight win.

Brian McCann had three RBIs with a two-run double and a sacrifice fly to help Dallas Keuchel (2-0) win in Oakland for the first time in seven games, including six starts.

Khris Davis homered — his fifth of the season — in his first at-bat for the A's, who lost their second straight.

A's starter Kendall Graveman took a shutout into the fifth inning, which Aoki ruined with a leadoff homer over the right- field fence.

Graveman left after the fifth. He gave up five hits, walked two and did not strike out a hitter. Ryan Madsen (0-1) gave up a run and three hits while getting just two outs.

Houston's Jose Altuve reached base in all five plate appearances, extending his streak to a career-high 11 straight.

