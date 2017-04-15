Sports

April 15, 2017 8:52 PM

Classic Empire clinches Kentucky Derby spot with Oaklawn win

By GARY B. GRAVES and KELLY P. KISSEL Associated Press
HOT SPRINGS, Ark.

Classic Empire charged from outside through the stretch to win the $1 million Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park and clinch a spot in next month's Kentucky Derby.

A champion as a 2-year-old, Classic Empire on Saturday made up for a poor performance in February's Holy Bull Stakes at Gulfstream Park. He caught Conquest Mo Money just shy of the wire and won by a half-length.

Conquest Mo Money can advance to Churchill Downs if its owners pay a $200,000 supplemental fee. Malagacy, with Classic Empire the pre-race favorite, finished fifth Saturday but earned enough Kentucky Derby points in last month's Rebel Stakes to move on to the May 6 race.

Classic Empire paid $5.80, $4.40 and 3.80.

