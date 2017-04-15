CSU men’s golf moves to 5th in Peach Belt Conference Championship

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Jumping up one spot, the Columbus State University men's golf team sits in fifth place after Saturday's second round of the Peach Belt Conference Championship. The tournament is being played on the Slammer and Squire Course at the World Golf Village.
The Cougars carded a team score of 9-over par 297 and hold a 593 total through two rounds.
Seventh-ranked Lander (580) shot the low round of the day and move into the top spot. No. 16 USC Aiken (584) is in second followed by Georgia College (587), No. 23 Young Harris (591) and the Cougars.
Philipp Matlari went into red figures for the second straight day using four birdies to shoot 2-under 70. The freshman is alone atop the individual leaderboard heading into the final round, one shot up on a pair of challengers.
Gideon van der Vyver was 1-over through seven holes on Saturday before turning it on. The junior birdied eight and nine and posted a round of 2-under 70. At 1-under for the tournament, he will head into Sunday in fourth place.
Duncan van der Vyver and Cole Cruickshank are tied for 42nd after rounds of 78 and 80, respectively. K.J. Lee shot 79 on Saturday and is tied for 53rd.
Columbus State will play its final 18 holes of the championship on Sunday beginning at 11:14 a.m.
