CSU women’s tennis captures conference title with win over Lander

COLUMBUS – For the first time in program history, the seventh-ranked Columbus State University women's tennis team is alone atop the Peach Belt Conference as the Lady Cougars defeated Lander 9-0 to win the PBC title outright Saturday. The match took place at the John W. Walden Tennis Complex.
CSU captures just its second PBC regular season title and the first since 2006. It is also the first year that Armstrong State didn't at least share the regular season title since 2003. The Lady Cougars finished the regular season with a 19-2 mark and a perfect 12-0 record inside the PBC.
"I'm so proud of the ladies and their hard work this season," said head coach Evan Isaacs. "We accomplished something that no other Columbus State women's tennis team has done, but we have to stay hungry and fight in the postseason."
The Lady Cougars got off to a good start sweeping doubles play. Camila Tobar and Beatriz Lopez breezed through their match at second doubles posting an 8-1 victory. Rachael Williams and Giorgia Vitale recorded CSU's second victory of the day taking down their opponents 8-5. First singles went back-and-forth before Saravinder Pannu and Kirsa Utech took the match 9-7.
Columbus State didn't have any problem in singles play dominating all six matches. CSU didn't drop a game in three matches taking second, third and sixth by the score 6-0, 6-0. At second doubles, 43rd-ranked Lopez ran by her opponent while 21st-ranked Vitale took care of business at the third spot. Pannu shined on Senior Day sweeping her opponent at sixth singles.
In the other matches, 29th-ranked Utech registered a 6-2, 6-1 victory at first singles with Tobar winning fourth 6-1, 6-0. Olivera Tadijin was also a winner on Saturday taking fifth singles 6-4, 6-0.
The Lady Cougars will now prepare for the PBC Tournament that will begin on April 21 in Florence, S.C.
Singles competition
1. #29 Kirsa Utech (CSU) def. Yuriko Ono (LU) 6-2, 6-1
2. #43 Beatriz Lopez (CSU) def. Ivanka Mocic (LU) 6-0, 6-0
3. #21 Giorgia Vitale (CSU) def. Caroline Yodice (LU) 6-0, 6-0
4. Camila Tobar (CSU) def. Nelli Lius (LU) 6-1, 6-0
5. Olivera Tadijin (CSU) def. Julia Suzuki (LU) 6-4, 6-0
6. Saravinder Pannu (CSU) def. Lucia Ric (LU) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles competition
1. Saravinder Pannu/Kirsa Utech (CSU) def. Nelli Lius/Ivanka Mocic (LU) 9-7
2. Camila Tobar/Beatriz Lopez (CSU) def. Lucia Ric/Caroline Yodice (LU) 8-1
3. Rachael Williams/Giorgia Vitale (CSU) def. Julia Suzuki/Yuriko Ono (LU) 8-5
