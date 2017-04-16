Sports

April 16, 2017 4:28 PM

Colon dominant over 7 innings as Braves beat Padres 9-2

By CHARLES ODUM AP Sports Writer
ATLANTA

Bartolo Colon allowed only hit in seven dominant innings, Brandon Phillips drove in three runs with three hits and the Atlanta Braves beat the San Diego Padres 9-2 on Sunday for their fourth straight win.

Colon (1-1) overpowered the Padres in his home debut with the Braves. He signed a $12.5 million, one-year contract with Atlanta in November.

Ryan Schimpf's homer in the second was the only hit allowed by the 43-year-old Colon. The right-hander allowed only one more baserunner — a leadoff walk to Schimpf in the fifth before Hunter Renfroe hit into a double play. Colon had six strikeouts.

The Padres led 1-0 until Tyler Flowers' single drove in Phillips and Adonis Garcia in the fifth. Phillips' one-out single was the first hit allowed by Trevor Cahill (0-2).

Phillips had a two-run single in the sixth and a run-scoring single in the eighth. Ender Inciarte hit his fourth homer in the seventh.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Tips for the perfect boudin, special sauce and pork shoulder at Paddle South

Tips for the perfect boudin, special sauce and pork shoulder at Paddle South 2:50

Tips for the perfect boudin, special sauce and pork shoulder at Paddle South
Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 16 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose 0:55

Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 16 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose
Easter eggs fall from the sky at Lakebottom Park 2:04

Easter eggs fall from the sky at Lakebottom Park

View More Video

Sports Videos