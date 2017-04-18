Sports

April 18, 2017 1:26 AM

Diamondbacks rally for 4-2 win over Dodgers

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Jake Lamb hit a solo home run in the eighth inning and David Peralta added a run-scoring triple in the ninth to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night.

J.J. Hoover (1-0) threw two scoreless innings in relief of Robbie Ray to earn the victory and Fernando Rodney blanked the Dodgers in the ninth to earn his fifth save.

It was Lamb's third homer of the season.

The Dodgers took a 2-0 lead against Ray, scoring an unearned run in the second on Logan Forsythe's sacrifice fly and taking a two-run lead on an Enrique Hernandez solo home run in the fourth. It was his first of the year.

The Diamondbacks tied it on RBI hits by A.J. Pollock and Peralta.

Chris Hatcher (0-1) pitched 2 2/3 innings and took the loss.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sandra and Terry Render remember their son Coach David Pollard

Sandra and Terry Render remember their son Coach David Pollard 6:13

Sandra and Terry Render remember their son Coach David Pollard
Uptown Facade Board wrestles with downtown State Farm sign 1:54

Uptown Facade Board wrestles with downtown State Farm sign
Wheelchair-bound friends zip line across the Chattahoochee River 16:24

Wheelchair-bound friends zip line across the Chattahoochee River

View More Video

Sports Videos