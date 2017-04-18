Sports

April 18, 2017 7:00 PM

Vote: Which region tournament matchup is our Game of the Week?

By Jordan D. Hill

With the baseball state playoffs coming up soon, Thursday is a very important day for Region 1-4A.

Four games between the region’s teams will be played to determine who advances to the state tournament.

As the top seed in Subregion A, Columbus hosts Carver, the team from Subregion A that finished last. Hardaway, the No. 2 seed from Subregion A, hosts Westover, which finished third in Subregion B. Northside, the No. 3 seed from Subregion A, travels to Americus, the No. 2 seed from Subregion B. Shaw, the No. 4 seed from Subregion A, will be on the road at Cairo, the top seed from Subregion B.

The teams will play two games on Thursday. If neither team wins both games, a third game will be played Friday.

Since Thursday’s games are all relatively around the same time, I won’t be able to be on hand for each showdown. That’s where you, the fans, come in.

We want you to vote to decide which doubleheader I go to Thursday. The Twitter poll embedded below is active until 10:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. Make sure and spread the word on the vote so your team will have the spotlight come Thursday.

Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports

