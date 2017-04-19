Sports

April 19, 2017 1:04 AM

Record-setting Triggs helps A's top Rangers 4-2

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN Associated Press
OAKLAND, Calif.

Andrew Triggs allowed three hits over six innings to outpitch Yu Darvish, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Adam Rosales hit a two-run home run and Khris Davis added a sacrifice fly as part of a four-run sixth as the A's overcame their majors-leading 17th error to snap a four-game losing streak.

Triggs (3-0) gave up two unearned runs, didn't walk a batter and had five strikeouts. The right-hander has not allowed an earned run in 17 2/3 innings, an A's franchise record for starting pitchers to begin a season.

Darvish (1-2) faced the minimum through five, but came apart in the sixth and lost for the fourth time in six starts at the Oakland Coliseum. The Texas right-hander allowed four runs in 5 1/3 innings with two walks and four strikeouts.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

CSU Servant Leadership students pitch in at SafeHouse Ministries at Rose Hill United Methodist Church

CSU Servant Leadership students pitch in at SafeHouse Ministries at Rose Hill United Methodist Church 2:25

CSU Servant Leadership students pitch in at SafeHouse Ministries at Rose Hill United Methodist Church
Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters 2:18

Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters
Columbus High senior Genesis Cooper is named the 2017 Smith Scholar 1:36

Columbus High senior Genesis Cooper is named the 2017 Smith Scholar

View More Video

Sports Videos