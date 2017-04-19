Sports

April 19, 2017 10:30 AM

Investigators probe drugs in triple Colorado killing

The Associated Press
BOULDER, Colo.

Investigators are trying to determine whether drugs had anything to do with the killing of three people found in a Colorado home.

The bodies 54-year-old Wallace White and 56-year-old Kelly Sloat-White, and 39-year-old Emory Fraker, Wallace White's brother, in the Whites' home on Saturday. Investigators quickly ruled out murder-suicide as a possibility.

Investigators found evidence of drugs in the secluded house in the foothills about 20 miles southwest of Boulder. Cmdr. Mike Wagner told the Daily Camera that the sheriff's office is looking to see if drug activity is related to the killings but he wouldn't elaborate.

Investigators believe the three were targeted but Wagner says no conclusion has been made on a motive.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Jarrett Stidham on being Auburn's starter: 'That's why I came here'

Jarrett Stidham on being Auburn's starter: 'That's why I came here' 2:39

Jarrett Stidham on being Auburn's starter: 'That's why I came here'
Auburn quarterbacks run through individual drills at first spring practice 2:16

Auburn quarterbacks run through individual drills at first spring practice
Get a glimpse at Auburn's first and second team offense 1:40

Get a glimpse at Auburn's first and second team offense

View More Video

Sports Videos