Investigators probe drugs in triple Colorado killing

Investigators are trying to determine whether drugs had anything to do with the killing of three people found in a Colorado home.
The bodies 54-year-old Wallace White and 56-year-old Kelly Sloat-White, and 39-year-old Emory Fraker, Wallace White's brother, in the Whites' home on Saturday. Investigators quickly ruled out murder-suicide as a possibility.
Investigators found evidence of drugs in the secluded house in the foothills about 20 miles southwest of Boulder. Cmdr. Mike Wagner told the Daily Camera that the sheriff's office is looking to see if drug activity is related to the killings but he wouldn't elaborate.
Investigators believe the three were targeted but Wagner says no conclusion has been made on a motive.
