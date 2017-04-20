Civil rights icon John Lewis to speak at Berea commencement

A Georgia congressman who joined Martin Luther King Jr. in the historic Selma march will speak at Berea College's commencement ceremony next month.
Rep. John Lewis helped organize the march in Selma, Alabama, in 1965 that demanded an end to voter registration discrimination.
He endured attacks and beatings alongside hundreds of other peaceful protesters.
Lewis has served in Georgia's 5th District since 1987. He will address Berea's graduating students on May 7 at the school's Seabury Center.
Also addressing the students will be the Rev. Debra Wallace-Padgett, a Berea graduate who serves as an elected Bishop of the United Methodist Church in the North Alabama Conference.
Tickets are required to attend Lewis' 2 p.m. address. Wallace-Padgett will speak at morning's baccalaureate ceremony.
