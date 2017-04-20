Sports

April 20, 2017 7:29 AM

2 arrested, 4 policemen hurt at Cypriot cup game

The Associated Press
NICOSIA, Cyprus

Cyprus police say two men have been arrested following violent clashes in the stands during a Cypriot Cup quarterfinal match with light injuries for four policemen.

Police said Thursday that officers had to use tear gas to subdue APOEL Nicosia fans, who threw plastic seats at them and let off flares, as they accompanied firefighters trying to put out a fire started in a stadium washroom.

The two arrested men, aged 21 and 37, also suffered minor injuries.

The violence erupted midway through Wednesday's match at host AEL Limassol.

APOEL advanced to the semifinals after a 1-1 draw.

