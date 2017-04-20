Sports

April 20, 2017 8:59 PM

Florida confirms transfer of Rice standout Egor Koulechov

The Associated Press
GAINESVILLE, Fla.

Rice standout Egor Koulechov is officially headed to Florida as a graduate transfer.

The Gators confirmed Koulechov's upcoming enrollment Thursday, two days after the 6-foot-5 swingman announced he was headed to Gainesville.

Koulechov, who will be eligible to play right away, averaged 18.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Owls last season.

The Russian began his career at Arizona State (2013-14) before transferring to Rice, sitting out one year under NCAA rules and then playing two seasons for the Owls. Koulechov has made 172 3-pointers in three collegiate seasons and shot 47.4 percent from behind the arc last year.

Florida coach Mike White says "along with his obvious offensive firepower, Egor will also bring a level of toughness and experience to our team."

