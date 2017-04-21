Sports

April 21, 2017 12:01 AM

DeShields RBI single in 13th gives Texas 1-0 win over Royals

By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Sports Writer
ARLINGTON, Texas

Delino DeShields had an RBI single with one out in the 13th inning to score Joey Gallo from second base and the Texas Rangers beat the Kansas City Royals 1-0 on Thursday night.

Gallo had pulled a one-out double into the right-field corner off Travis Wood (0-1), the third Royals reliever after starter Danny Duffy went 7 1-3 innings. Gallo scored when DeShields hit a sharp single to left on the 10th pitch of the at-bat.

It was only the third game in the 24 seasons of the Rangers' ballpark to go to extra innings scoreless. This was the longest of those games.

Gallo's double was the first hit for the Rangers since Jonathan Lucroy's leadoff double in the fifth. It was the first hit in the game since Royals leadoff hitter Alex Gordon's one-out single in the eighth.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 21 from WRBL'S Bob Jeswald

Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 21 from WRBL'S Bob Jeswald 3:37

Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 21 from WRBL'S Bob Jeswald
Former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole visits Fort Benning 6:50

Former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole visits Fort Benning
March report: Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler comments on state's job market 2:55

March report: Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler comments on state's job market

View More Video

Sports Videos