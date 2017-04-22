Locals recognized at Sportsvisions Female Athletes of the Year banquet

In the second annual Sportsvisions Female Athletes of the Year banquet, guest speaker Anita Howard decided to go off script.
Howard, the head women’s basketball coach at Columbus State, had a list in her hand detailing everything she planned to say. Instead, she spoke from the heart, engaging the audience throughout her time at the podium.
Howard discussed a number of topics in Thursday’s luncheon honoring 50 athletes from 23 local high schools. She spoke about “lead-hers” in women’s athletics and also about female athletes shaping the world around them, which elicited some audience participation from Northside softball player Hannah George.
Howard’s message to the room full of aspiring female athletes was clear: The task in front of you is not easy, but with the right work ethic, you can accomplish what you set out to do.
“We always have to fight a little bit harder,” Howard said. “It is what it is. You have to be prepared.”
Howard set the tone for a day dedicated to honoring some of the top female student-athletes in the area. Along with trophies for each of the 50 young women, nine individual awards were given and two entire teams were recognized.
The day was a special one for D.J. Jones, who partnered with lifelong friend Dale Williams to create Sportsvisions 13 years ago. Upon establishing the annual celebration last year, it didn’t take long for Jones to understand it was a long time coming.
“It’s an honor, and it’s something that’s much needed,” Jones said. “Dale and I both grew up in this community, and we understand what it’s like to see your name in the paper, be recognized and see yourself on television. It’s an extension of what we were doing on the boys side of things. These young ladies are not only awesome on the courts and on the fields, but they are exceptional in the classroom.”
The emphasis on education was represented in the awards as well. Among the accolades handed out was the Forrest B. Johnson Academic Award, given to Central’s Monica McNeil. McNeil, a track athlete for the Lady Red Devils, boasts a 4.5 GPA among a long list of accomplishments which includes being a Wendy’s Heisman Trophy winner and a University of Alabama Presidential Scholarship recipient.
Columbus senior volleyball and basketball player Tatyana Wyatt, who received the Sue Walton Outstanding Athlete of the Year Award, spoke highly of the ceremony and how it gave young women throughout the area a spotlight.
“It means a lot,” Wyatt said. “It shows there’s a lot of girls around the city who are also good at sports. Women (deserve) empowering, like (Howard) said earlier.”
Once the final awards were announced, the players picked up their trophies and posed for photos with teammates. As players celebrated and local coaches caught up with each other, it became clear to Jones that all the work to set the event up had paid off.
“It’s phenomenal,” Jones said. “They deserve it.”
Athletes Recognized
Brookstone - Abbie Dillon, Abigail Pitts; Callaway - Dori Cook, Acia Stephens; Calvary Christian - Noelle Green, Libby Warren; Carver - Mariah Ingus, Ja’Nya Love-Hill; Central - Monica McNeil, Davorrne Lindo; Chattahoochee County - Tatyana Still, Hope Carter; Columbus - Tatyana Wyatt, Ariyah Copeland, Brittany Floyd; Glenwood - Kristin Reynolds, Audrey Crowe; Greenville - Brittany Davis, Munyana Colton; Hardaway - Jozalyn Albright, Jimea Dunn; Harris County - Brooke Wakenigg, Elizabeth Lacey, Jessica Carter; Jordan - Nyiah Kelly, Shaniesia Landon; Kendrick - Aieriana Turner, Kiara Price; LaGrange - Te’A Winston, Kennedy Buirks; Marion County - Northside - Hannah George, Tia Gray; Opelika - Imani DeBrow, Megan Cook; Pacelli - Bella Lopez, Jordan Dawson; Russell County - Angela Boykins, Jayla Battle; Shaw - Kayla Blackmon, Kianna Greene; Smiths Station - Alonie Sutton, Myra Mack; Spencer - Zquaeu Williams, Ladashia Williams; Troup County - Bailey Lawson, Akhya Mitchell
Specialty Award Winners
Jordan Girls Best All-Around Female Athlete of the Year: Tatyana Still, Chattahoochee County; Sportsvisions Legacy Award: Debbie Ball, Shaw, Brookstone; Peaceful River Female Athlete of the Year Award - Brittany Davis, Greenville; Forrest B. Johnson Academic Award - Monica McNeil, Central; Sportsvisions Legacy Award: Kenya “Sue” Walton Campbell, Carver; Sue Walton Outstanding Athlete of the Year Award - Tatyana Wyatt, Columbus; Cook Dental Care True Grit Award - Brittany Floyd, Columbus
Sportsvisions Girls Basketball Georgia State Champions: Columbus; Sportsvisions Girls Basketball Alabama State Champions: Glenwood
Sportsvisions Community Service Awards: Trip Tomlinson, David Jackson Jr.
Sportsvisions NCAA DII Women’s Basketball Coach of the Year: Anita Howard, Columbus State
