April 22, 2017 6:01 PM

Lindelof free kick gives Benfica 1-1 draw at Sporting

The Associated Press
LISBON, Portugal

Defender Victor Lindelof scored from a free kick for Benfica to draw at Sporting Lisbon 1-1, ensuring the defending champions maintain their lead of the Portuguese league on Saturday.

The draw in the derby increased Benfica's advantage to four points over second-place FC Porto, before it hosts Feirense on Sunday.

Benfica's remaining matches are against Estoril, Rio Ave, Guimaraes, and Boavista. It is searching for an unprecedented fourth consecutive title.

Sporting took the lead in the fifth minute when Adrien Silva converted a penalty after goalkeeper Ederson fouled Bas Dost.

Lindelof stroked in the free kick in the 66th to split the points.

Sporting remained eight points off the pace in third place.

