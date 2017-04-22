Robles has 4th shutout as Red Bulls top Crew 2-0

New York Red Bulls defender Kemar Lawrence, top, and Columbus Crew forward Ola Kamara go up for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Harrison, N.J. The Red Bulls won 2-0.
New York Red Bulls forward Fredrik Gulbrandsen, left, tries a slide tackle on Columbus Crew defender Jukka Raitala during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Harrison, N.J. The Red Bulls won 2-0.
Columbus Crew goalkeeper Zack Steffen, right, deflects a shot by New York Red Bulls midfielder Daniel Royer, left, during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Harrison, N.J.
Columbus Crew goalkeeper Zack Steffen, bottom, grabs the ball as New York Red Bulls forward Bradley Wright-Phillips attacks during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Harrison, N.J. The Red Bulls won 2-0.
New York Red Bulls midfielder Alex Muyl, left, celebrates his goal with Felipe Martins, right, and teammates during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Columbus Crew, Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Harrison, N.J.
Columbus Crew goalkeeper Zack Steffen, bottom, deflects the ball as New York Red Bulls forward Bradley Wright-Phillips attacks during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Harrison, N.J.
New York Red Bulls midfielder Alex Muyl, right, runs away in celebration after scoring a goal on Columbus Crew goalkeeper Zack Steffen, left, during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Harrison, N.J.
Columbus Crew midfielder Artur
7) is hugged by coach Gregg Berhalter, right, after Artur left the game with an injury suffered during the first play of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Harrison, N.J.
Columbus Crew midfielder Artur lies on the ground in pain after suffering an injury during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Harrison, N.J. Artur left the game.
Columbus Crew midfielder Artur, left, and New York Red Bulls defender Kemar Lawrence compete for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Harrison, N.J. Artur left the game with an injury suffered during the play.
