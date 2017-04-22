Sports

April 22, 2017 10:17 PM

Robles has 4th shutout as Red Bulls top Crew 2-0

The Associated Press
HARRISON, N.J.

Luis Robles had two saves to earn his fourth shutout and Alex Muyl scored early to spark the New York Red Bulls to a 2-0 win over the Columbus Crew on Saturday night, leaving the teams tied atop the Eastern Conference standings.

The Red Bulls (4-3-1) are unbeaten in their last 18 regular-season home games, 15 of them wins and 12 shutouts, including four straight.

Robles went outside his box and met a streaking Justin Meram of Columbus (4-3-1), taking the shot off his face, with the ball deflecting out of play in the 38th minute. Early in the second half, Ola Kamara had a close-in shot that deflected off a defender's foot but Robles was there to snatch the ball away.

Muyl's second goal of the season, in the 11th minute came was he bodied down a centering pass from Kemar Lawrence and tapped it home as Zach Steffen fell trying to change directions. Daniel Royer scored on a penalty kick in the 38th minute.

