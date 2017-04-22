Baseball Capsules

Twins slugger Miguel Sano punched Tigers catcher James McCann in the mask Saturday during a bench-clearing scrap in the fifth inning of Detroit's 5-4 victory over Minnesota.
Two innings after Tigers outfielder JaCoby Jones was hit in the face by a pitch, Detroit starter Matthew Boyd threw behind Sano, who pointed his finger toward Boyd and yelled out at the mound. McCann intervened and appeared to put his mitt in the face of Sano, who immediately took exception and let fly with a right hand.
There was plenty of pushing and shoving near home plate as both benches and bullpens emptied, though there did not appear to be any other punches thrown. Sano and Boyd were both ejected.
Jones took a 90 mph fastball in the mouth from Twins reliever Justin Haley in the third and left the game. The rookie center fielder was escorted to the bench bleeding from a split lip and later went to the hospital for a CT scan.
After the game, the Twins put Haley on the 10-day disabled list with right biceps tendinitis.
Nicholas Castellanos and Justin Upton each hit a solo home run for the Tigers, who placed star slugger Miguel Cabrera (groin) on the disabled list before the game and used five relievers after Boyd was tossed. Blaine Hardy (1-0) won in relief and Francisco Rodriguez earned his sixth save in eight chances.
Michael Tonkin (0-1) took the loss.
CUBS 12, REDS 8
CINCINNATI (AP) — Willson Contreras hit his first career grand slam and Anthony Rizzo and Jason Heyward each added a three-run shot, powering Chicago past Cincinnati.
Jake Arrieta (3-0) returned to the mound where he threw his second career no-hitter last April 21 and struggled mightily at the outset, giving up two homers in the first inning. Chicago's offense pulled him through with another homer-heavy game at Great American Ball Park. Arrieta helped with an RBI triple.
The Cubs have won 20 of their last 24 games against the Reds, including 17 of 21 at Great American Ball Park. The Cubs have homered in each of their last 14 games in Cincinnati.
Rizzo connected in the first inning against left-hander Cody Reed (1-1), who was moved into the Reds' injury-depleted rotation. Contreras hit his grand slam in the second, Reed's final inning.
Heyward's second homer in two days made it 11-5 in the sixth.
NATIONALS 3, METS 1
NEW YORK (AP) — Gio Gonzalez pitched no-hit ball into the sixth inning to win again at Citi Field, and Washington beat New York for its sixth straight victory.
Gonzalez (2-0) gave up two singles in 6 1/3 innings. The lefty improved to 9-1 lifetime on the Mets' home field.
Still missing slugger Yoenis Cespedes and other injured starters, New York has lost seven of eight.
Koda Glover, the fourth Washington pitcher, completed the combined two-hitter by getting the last out for his first big league save.
Jacob deGrom (0-1) struck out 10 and walked six in 5 2/3 innings. He was supposed to pitch Friday night, but was scratched with a stiff neck.
Trea Turner returned to the Nationals' starting lineup from a strained right hamstring and hit an RBI double. A day after being activated from the disabled list, he hustled home on Ryan Zimmerman's single for a 3-0 lead in the fifth.
YANKEES 11, PIRATES 5
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pinch-hitter Chris Carter drilled a three-run homer in the eighth inning off reliever Felipe Rivero to lift New York over Pittsburgh.
Carter sent the first pitch he saw from Rivero (1-1) into the bullpen beyond the center field fence for his first homer with the Yankees. Starlin Castro added a three-run shot of his own and Aaron Judge hit his team-high sixth home run for New York. Ronald Torreyes had four hits and two RBIs.
Dellin Betances (2-1) earned the win in relief.
Andrew McCutchen hit his third home run and had a sacrifice fly for Pittsburgh. David Freese added a solo home run, but the Pirates fell apart late.
ATHLETICS 4, MARINERS 3
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Adam Rosales and Ryon Healy each homered in the first inning, Jharel Cotton pitched six innings of two-run ball and Oakland beat Seattle for its fifth straight win.
The two hottest A's hitters quickly got to Ariel Miranda (1-2). Rosales led off with his second homer, and two batters later, Healy hit a two-run shot, his third this season and first since April 6.
Cotton (2-2) gave up two runs and six hits. Ryan Madson got four outs for his first save.
Miranda allowed four runs and seven hits over three-plus innings.
RAYS 6, ASTROS 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tim Beckham's third straight hit came during a four-run sixth inning that helped carry Tampa Bay over AL West-leading Houston.
Beckham, who tripled and singled in two at-bats against starter Charlie Morton (1-2), drove in a run with his single in the sixth off reliever Will Harris. Evan Longoria had a two-run double for the Rays, who have won four of five.
The loss broke the Astros' three-game win streak.
Austin Pruitt (2-0) got the win after 2 1/3 innings of hitless relief. Alex Colome pitched the ninth for his fourth save.
Astros center fielder George Springer, playing in his major league-leading 205th straight game, left in the fifth with a tight left hamstring.
Houston took an early 2-0 lead when Evan Gattis and Jose Altuve hit their first home runs of the season off Rays starter Blake Snell.
