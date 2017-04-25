One-time college gymnastics power Georgia fires Durante

Danna Durante has been fired as Georgia's gymnastics coach after failing to restore the program to its place as a national powerhouse.
Athletic director Greg McGarity announced Tuesday that Durante will not be retained after five years as coach of the Gymdogs. This past season, they finished 12th at the NCAA championships.
During Suzanne Yoculan's 26-year tenure, Georgia won 10 national titles and routinely drew sellout crowds to Stegeman Coliseum.
Since Yoculan retired in 2009, the Gymdogs have failed to replicate that success. Her successor, longtime assistant Jay Clark, resigned in 2012 after coming up shy of the Super Six and missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1983.
The 44-year-old Durante guided Georgia to the Super Six three times but never finished higher than fifth.
Comments