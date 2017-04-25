Columbus State baseball drops low-scoring affair to Point

WEST POINT, Ga. – The Columbus State University baseball couldn't get its bats going on Tuesday, managing just three hits in a 3-1 loss to Point. The non-conference game took place at Skyhawk Field in West Point, Ga.
The Cougars (28-18) got their first base runner in the third as Grant Berry singled to left with one out before moving to second after Point wasn't able to get an out on a Landon Cooper bunt. CSU then was fortunate as Berry scored without the benefit of a hit. Berry moved up to third on a passed ball before a wild pitch made it 1-0.
Cougar starter Kolton Ingram rolled into the bottom of the third striking out the previous five batters before hitting trouble. After getting back-to-back fly outs, a walk and a stolen base put a runner into scoring position for Point. The Skyhawks took advantage tying the game at one with a single. Point would then put more pressure on CSU on the base paths stealing another base while causing a wild throw putting the runner on third. Point found a hole for another single putting itself in front 2-1.
The Cougars couldn't get anything going offensively managing just the one hit until the ninth. CSU's best chance may have been in the sixth after Tyler Fichter worked a leadoff walk. However, Fichter was left at third after two fly outs and a strikeout.
Point added another run to move in front 3-1 in the seventh after once again coming away with a two-out single.
In the ninth, Mason McClellan ended the Cougar hitless streak with a single to left, but was picked off. Turner Vincent followed with a single, but it was too little too late as the last two CSU batters were retired.
Mason McClellan (1-for-3), Vincent (1-for-4) and Berry (1-for-3) picked up the hits for Columbus State.
Ingram took the loss after not having his best control. The lefty walked eight hitters in 5.1 innings, but did strikeout eight. Ingram allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits. Robert Hayes tossed a scoreless inning in relief.
Columbus State will cap off the regular season this weekend hosting Augusta for a pair of nonconference games. CSU will take on the Jaguars on Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m. at Burger King Stadium at Ragsdale Field.
