Columbus State men’s tennis takes top seed in Southeast Region

INDIANAPOLIS – Two days after capturing the Peach Belt Conference tournament championship, the Columbus State University men's tennis team received the top seed in the Southeast Region Tuesday evening during the NCAA selection show.
The Cougars will take on the winner of Friday's opening round matchup in Columbus between eighth-seeded Queens and ninth-seeded Barton. CSU's match is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday at the John W. Walden CSU Tennis Complex.
The other half of the Columbus State regional will feature fourth-seeded North Georgia and fifth-seeded Flagler. That match will follow the Cougars on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Columbus State (21-3) has already put together a monumental season with a regular season share of the PBC title and a 5-2 victory over fourth-ranked Armstrong State Sunday to take home the PBC tournament championship.
The Cougars will be making their seventh straight NCAA Tournament appearance and their 18th overall. CSU owns three round of 16 appearances and reached the national semifinals in 2010 and 2011. This will be the first time the Cougars have been the top seed under head coach Evan Isaacs.
Regional Schedule
Friday, April 28
2:00 p.m. – #8 Queens vs. #9 Barton
Saturday, April 29
9:00 a.m. – #1 Columbus State vs. Match 1 Winner
1:00 p.m. – #4 North Georgia vs. #5 Flagler
Sunday, April 30
1:00 p.m. –Match 2 Winner vs. Match 3 Winner
