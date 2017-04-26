Columbus State women’s tennis takes No. 1 seed in Southeast Region

INDIANAPOLIS – Following its sweep of the Peach Belt Conference championships, the Columbus State University women's tennis team was rewarded with the No. 1 seed in the Southeast Region during the selection show Tuesday evening.
The Lady Cougars will host one of the two Southeast Regionals and take on eighth-seeded Mount Olive in the opening round. Fourth-seeded Francis Marion and fifth-seeded North Georgia will make up the other half of the regional tournament in Columbus.
CSU's match with Mount Olive is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Monday, May 1 at the John W. Walden CSU Tennis Complex. Francis Marion and North Georgia will follow at 1 p.m.
Columbus State (22-2) is making its 21st NCAA Tournament appearance overall and 16th straight. The Lady Cougars have made the round of 16 each of the last five years and eight times total, and have appeared in the national quarterfinals on four occasions. This marks the first time the Lady Cougars have been the top seed under head coach Evan Isaacs.
The Lady Cougars won their first outright PBC regular season championship with a perfect 12-0 mark in league play this season. They then followed it up with their first PBC Tournament title with a win over No. 4 Armstrong State on Sunday.
Regional Schedule
Monday, May 1
9:00 a.m. – #1 Columbus State vs. #8 Mount Olive
1:00 p.m. – #4 Francis Marion vs. #5 North Georgia
Tuesday, May 2
1:00 p.m. –Match 1 Winner vs. Match 2 Winner
Comments