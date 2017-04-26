Sports

April 26, 2017 5:47 AM

Former world champion Gollob out of induced coma

WARSAW, Poland

Doctors say Polish motorcycle racer Tomasz Gollob has been brought out of an induced coma and his condition is improving.

Gollob underwent surgery Sunday after injuring his spinal cord in an accident while training in Poland. Ahead of the surgery, Gollob had no felling from the chest down.

Robert Wlodarski, chief anesthesiologist at a hospital in Gollob's hometown of Bydgoszcz, said Wednesday the racer was breathing on his own.

Another doctor, Cezary Rybacki, said it was too early to say whether Gollob will regain feeling in his legs.

Gollob had been training for the domestic motocross championship when the accident happened.

