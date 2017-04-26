Sports

April 26, 2017 8:54 PM

Nationals place reliever Koda Glover on DL with hip injury

The Associated Press
DENVER

The Washington Nationals placed reliever Koda Glover on the 10-day disabled list with a left hip impingement.

Glover earned his first two career saves last weekend in New York against the Mets. He's 0-1 with a 4.15 ERA in 11 appearances.

Manager Dusty Baker said Wednesday he wanted to take a cautious route with Glover because, "we're going to need Koda in the long run."

The 23-year-old Glover was selected in the eighth round of the 2015 first-year player draft.

To take his place, the Nationals recalled left-hander Matt Grace from Triple-A Syracuse. The 28-year-old Grace has a 3.60 ERA in 31 career major league games.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Like art? Consider adding this event to your Thursday "must do list"

Like art? Consider adding this event to your Thursday 1:06

Like art? Consider adding this event to your Thursday "must do list"
Defense attorney William Kendrick claims that his client is a victim 3:07

Defense attorney William Kendrick claims that his client is a victim
Prosecution describes Anthony Meredith's final moments before his murder at Peachtree Mall 1:53

Prosecution describes Anthony Meredith's final moments before his murder at Peachtree Mall

View More Video

Sports Videos