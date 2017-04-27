Sports

April 27, 2017 4:30 AM

Guangzhou Evergrande charged for fans' anti-Hong Kong banner

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia

Two-time Asian Champions League winner Guangzhou Evergrande has been charged by the sport's continental governing body after supporters unfurled an offensive banner aimed at a Hong Kong opponent this week.

The Asian Football Confederation says it opened disciplinary cases against the Chinese club — Asia's champion in 2013 and '15 — Kawasaki Frontale of Japan and Nejmeh of Lebanon for discrimination incidents this month.

Guangzhou Evergrande held up an anti-British, anti-Hong Kong independence banner during a 6-0 win over Eastern on Tuesday. Hong Kong was a British colony returned to Chinese rule 20 years ago.

Kawasaki Frontale was charged for "a similar offence of discrimination" during a Champions League game against Suwon Samsung Bluewings in South Korea.

Nejmeh was charged following incidents at an AFC Cup home game against Al Wehdat of Jordan.

