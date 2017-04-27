Sports

April 27, 2017 11:43 PM

Bruno Caboclo leads Raptors 905 to NBA D-League title

The Associated Press
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario

Bruno Coboclo led Raptors 905 to the NBA Development League title Thursday night, scoring 31 points and adding 11 rebounds in a 122-96 victory over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Raptors 905 won the best-of-three series 2-1, taking the last two at home after dropping the opener at Rio Grande.

Caboclo was 13 for 19 from the field, going 5 of 7 from 3-point range. Fred VanVleet added 28 points on 10-of-17 shooting and 14 rebounds, and Pascal Siakim had 17 points. Troy Williams led the Vipers with 23 points.

Raptors 905 is affiliated with the NBA's Toronto Raptors, and Rio Grande with the Houston Rockets.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Pioneer softball team comes back to state game

Pioneer softball team comes back to state game 1:26

Pioneer softball team comes back to state game
Yancey and Blanchard retire from TSYS board 2:07

Yancey and Blanchard retire from TSYS board
Chief ADA Al Whitaker makes the gang connection in the Anthony Meredith murder 3:49

Chief ADA Al Whitaker makes the gang connection in the Anthony Meredith murder

View More Video

Sports Videos