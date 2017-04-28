Sports

April 28, 2017 2:41 AM

Gamba Osaka bans fans for displaying controversial banner

The Associated Press
TOKYO

Gamba Osaka has banned a group of fans who displayed a banner with a logo resembling a Nazi symbol during a J-League game.

The banner, which resembled a symbol derived from the SS of Nazi Germany, was displayed at the team's April 16 match away to crosstown rivals Cerezo Osaka.

The J-League on Friday said it was considering sanctions against the team.

Two-time Asian Champions League winner Guangzhou Evergrande has been charged by the sport's continental governing body after supporters unfurled an offensive banner aimed at a Hong Kong opponent this week.

The Asian Football Confederation this week opened disciplinary cases against J-League club Kawasaki Frontale, and a Chinese club, for acts of discrimination by fans during Asian Champions League matches.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Yancey and Blanchard retire from TSYS board

Yancey and Blanchard retire from TSYS board 2:07

Yancey and Blanchard retire from TSYS board
Chief ADA Al Whitaker makes the gang connection in the Anthony Meredith murder 3:49

Chief ADA Al Whitaker makes the gang connection in the Anthony Meredith murder
Defense counsel Nancy Miller warns the jury against fear 2:16

Defense counsel Nancy Miller warns the jury against fear

View More Video

Sports Videos