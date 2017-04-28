Sports

April 28, 2017

Raikkonen fastest in 1st practice for Russian Grand Prix

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH AP Sports Writer
SOCHI, Russia

Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen set the fastest time in the first practice for the Russian Grand Prix on Friday, narrowly beating the two Mercedes cars.

Raikkonen's time of 1 minute, 36.074 seconds was 0.045 seconds faster than Valtteri Bottas. Lewis Hamilton was third-fastest at 1:36.681, ahead of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.

Championship leader Sebastian Vettel was fifth for Ferrari after spinning late in the session.

Renault test driver Sergei Sirotkin was given a rare run in the first practice session, but the car broke down before he could set a time.

The session was briefly red-flagged when the engine cover flew off Esteban Ocon's Force India car on a high-speed section.

