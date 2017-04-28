Glenwood softball picks up region championship

Glenwood softball picked up its 39th and 40th win in 2017 and along the way did something even more important: winning the AISA Region 1-3A championship. The Lady Gators accomplished the feat by beating Bessemer Academy and Edgewood Academy April 27 at the Lagoon Park softball complex in Montgomery.
It was Glenwood’s fifth win against Bessemer in 2017, as Glenwood drew a first-round bye in the first round by being area champion. Bessemer eliminated Springwood in a best two of three games to meet the Lady Gators in the semifinals.
McKenna Gillespie made it a mercy rule win in the 6th when she cracked a two-run home run with two outs for a 13-2 victory over the Lady Rebels. The Lady Gators used the long ball as Hope Gullatt and Kirsten Reynolds also went deep in the game.
Gillespie also pitched a complete game, going six innings and striking out seven.
The Lady Gators then faced Edgewood Academy in the final and came through with a 3-1 victory. Again, it was Gillespie on the mound, going seven innings while allowing only three hits and striking out six.
Kamren Bence’s two-run homer in the second inning was the margin of victory as Glenwood tacked on an insurance run.
“It was a total team effort, and we did what we needed to do,” Glenwood head coach Dusty Perdue said.
The Lady Gators now hold a 40-15 record on the season and look to make it three consecutive state titles when they open play as the top seed in the state tournament. The tournament begins at 11:00 a.m. on May 5.
“We play in the morning and we play the No. 4 seed, which will be determined in the other regional tournament,” Glenwood head coach Dusty Perdue said.
If the Lady Gators win their first game, they will play again in the winner’s bracket at 5:00 p.m. for a spot in the AAA state finals.
