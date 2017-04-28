If it's the end, Josh Hamilton's MLB career had it all — promise, pain, redemption

1:39 Glenwood baseball dance-off with Northside Methodist Academy Pause

3:49 Chief ADA Al Whitaker makes the gang connection in the Anthony Meredith murder

1:13 Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future

2:07 Yancey and Blanchard retire from TSYS board

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

1:06 Like art? Consider adding this event to your Thursday "must do list"

3:15 Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 28 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

1:53 Prosecuting attorney Pete Temesgen describes Anthony Meredith's final moments before his murder at Peachtree Mall